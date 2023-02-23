Hostess Has Unveiled A New Snack Cake Entirely Inspired By Chocolate Bars

Dessert lovers, do you remember when Hershey's first announced it went and turned Reese's into snack cakes? Of course, you do. But after digging into the then-new treat, did you feel the creation was less than cake-like? If that's the tragic case, it may excite you to hear that Hostess, the America's second most consumed snack brand, is eager to give the candy-snack-cake hybrid concept a more cake-focused go. The company just revealed in a press release that it's debuting a "first-of-its-kind" treat for the snack cake world — ready-to-eat cakes patterned after chocolate bars.

And when we say Hostess was likely bouncing off the walls with excitement to make and sell this new treat, we're not exaggerating. If you didn't know, while the brand is beloved for selling its classic HoHos and Twinkies, in the last few years Hostess has become dedicated to whipping up more innovative baked goods. In fact, in 2020, the company even created its very own innovation lab specifically to flex its baking muscles and churn out creative desserts that push the boundaries of its humble chocolate cupcake origins. Here we have the deets on the newest (and perhaps cholate-iest) dessert to spring loose from this special lab.