Guy Fieri Just Shared How He Managed To Raise $24 Million For Restaurant Relief During Covid

At just 10 years old, Guy Fieri was already diving into the world of food, selling pretzels from a cart he built with his dad. Since those early days, Fieri has devoted his life and career to pursuing his passions within the food industry.

While Fieri may be most recognizable as the enthusiastic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host who gives viewers an inside look at hidden gems across the United States, he's also hosted four other shows on Food Network, has opened approximately 80 restaurants, is a best-selling author of multiple cookbooks, and collaborated with Sammy Hagar to create a tequila. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

Fieri's work on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" is credited for helping showcase the work of small restaurants in a way that builds big business. But it's not the only way he's helped the hospitality industry. In 2020, when restaurants were shuttered due to government-imposed lockdowns because of COVID-19, Fieri stepped up to help millions of restaurant workers who were without paychecks.