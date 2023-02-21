Guy Fieri Just Shared How He Managed To Raise $24 Million For Restaurant Relief During Covid
At just 10 years old, Guy Fieri was already diving into the world of food, selling pretzels from a cart he built with his dad. Since those early days, Fieri has devoted his life and career to pursuing his passions within the food industry.
While Fieri may be most recognizable as the enthusiastic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host who gives viewers an inside look at hidden gems across the United States, he's also hosted four other shows on Food Network, has opened approximately 80 restaurants, is a best-selling author of multiple cookbooks, and collaborated with Sammy Hagar to create a tequila. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
Fieri's work on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" is credited for helping showcase the work of small restaurants in a way that builds big business. But it's not the only way he's helped the hospitality industry. In 2020, when restaurants were shuttered due to government-imposed lockdowns because of COVID-19, Fieri stepped up to help millions of restaurant workers who were without paychecks.
How Guy Fieri raised millions
On Marc Summers' podcast, "Marc Summers Unwraps," Guy Fieri said that within days of the COVID-19 lockdown, he began trying to raise money for out-of-work food industry workers. In just one night, Fieri made 43 videos to send to corporations such as Coca-Cola and individuals such as Jeff Bezos asking for funds to support those affected by restaurant closures.
By the following morning, Fieri was already receiving donations. Pepsi was the first to call and enthusiastically donate $1 million. Uber Eats chimed in next with $2 million, while Coca-Cola donated half a million dollars. Donations continued to roll in after that, reaching well over $20 million from more than 50 donors — $8 million of which Fieri raised on the first day alone. To distribute the money, Fieri partnered with the National Restaurant Association to found the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). Ultimately, approximately 43,000 applicants received $500 grants from the fund.
"Five hundred dollars doesn't change the world," said Fieri. "But what it did is it gave people that big hug."