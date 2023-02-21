IHOP Just Announced How It Will Be Celebrating National Pancake Day This Year

February 21 is National Pancake Day, and if you're a breakfast lover who's never heard about this sacred holiday, our heart breaks for you. First established by that rascal of a breakfast eatery IHOP in 2006, this batter-based celebration is all about eating the very special morning meal. And as luck would have it, National Pancake Day 2023 also falls on Shrove Tuesday, a Catholic holiday where Christians devour pancakes before Lent. (Obviously, that means that you need to eat double the pancakes in commemoration.)

Luckily, IHOP is here to ensure you get to stuff your face with the appropriate amount of holiday-honoring pancakes.

It should come as no surprise that this celebration's founder goes all out for its annual pancake event. In fact, the company is so dedicated to the holiday that after it had to cancel the celebration in 2021 due to the pandemic, it made up for it by offering customers a chance to sign up for its email club and claim an IOU coupon for a free short stack. The brand came back in full force in 2022, offering free pancakes once again. And this year, the company revealed that it's once again handing out free-of-charge stacks of buttery goodness to all who stumble through its doors on National Pancake Day. Here's how to claim yours.