IHOP Just Announced How It Will Be Celebrating National Pancake Day This Year
February 21 is National Pancake Day, and if you're a breakfast lover who's never heard about this sacred holiday, our heart breaks for you. First established by that rascal of a breakfast eatery IHOP in 2006, this batter-based celebration is all about eating the very special morning meal. And as luck would have it, National Pancake Day 2023 also falls on Shrove Tuesday, a Catholic holiday where Christians devour pancakes before Lent. (Obviously, that means that you need to eat double the pancakes in commemoration.)
Luckily, IHOP is here to ensure you get to stuff your face with the appropriate amount of holiday-honoring pancakes.
It should come as no surprise that this celebration's founder goes all out for its annual pancake event. In fact, the company is so dedicated to the holiday that after it had to cancel the celebration in 2021 due to the pandemic, it made up for it by offering customers a chance to sign up for its email club and claim an IOU coupon for a free short stack. The brand came back in full force in 2022, offering free pancakes once again. And this year, the company revealed that it's once again handing out free-of-charge stacks of buttery goodness to all who stumble through its doors on National Pancake Day. Here's how to claim yours.
IHOP is giving out free pancakes for National Pancake Day
According to a Feb. 21 press release, IHOP customers have the opportunity to score one free buttermilk pancake short stack, for one day only. However, customers won't be able to cash in on this promo via mobile order, pick up, or delivery. To claim your three no-cost pancakes, you'll have to dine in between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
And if you feel you need more than just three measly pancakes to properly toast to National Pancake Day and Shrove Tuesday, IHOP has more exciting news to share. For Feb. 21 only, members of the IHOP rewards program who buy a treat off the menu will enjoy double the PanCoins.
And for fans who can't make it to the chain on National Pancake Day, IHOP may offer more celebratory deals in the future. 2023 marks the 65th since the pancake house started creating hybrid treats like its cupcake pancakes. Fans will have to wait and see if IHOP decides to sell its buttermilk stacks for a discounted price, as it did for its 63rd anniversary.