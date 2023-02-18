Mezcal Lovers Are About To Be Early To The Mexican Rum Trend

Rum production in Mexico began centuries ago when Spanish colonists brought sugar to the region (via Punch). However, to ensure they could sell their own spirits, the Spaniards imposed a prohibition that prevented the production of homegrown spirits that lasted well into the 18th century. While some still distilled in secret, the production and sales of the spirit were not widespread.

Then, throughout the 1900s, major companies like Bacardi took up a large amount of the market share when it came to sales of rum produced in Mexico, mainly what was sold in the U.S. (via Punch). It is not until more recently that craft distillers' rum has been making its way into bars and shops over the border. Susan Coss, co-founder and director of Mezcalistas, says that mezcal is partially to thank for the increased interest.

"Once people started understanding that mezcal is a higher-end and craft-produced spirit — and seeing that validation in the market — being able to introduce other spirits like rum becomes more of a possibility because you have a market that's more open to understanding and supporting craft distillation in Mexico," she told Punch.

Now, there are a number of Mexican distillers' rums available that may entice mezcal enthusiasts in the U.S.