Meet Farmesa, Chipotle's Brand New Takeout Restaurant
As far as fast-casual chains go, Chipotle ranks pretty decently on the health scale. The brand prides itself on using fresh vegetables for its add-ins, whole avocados for its guacamole, and responsibly raised chickens for its pollo asado. In turn, it claims to shy away from artificial flavors and preservatives, as well as "freezers, can openers, or shortcuts."
However, like any eatery, some menu options are healthier than others. Luckily, it's not too difficult to parse Chipotle's nutritionally wholesome items from its less wholesome ones. Instead of white rice, you can opt for brown rice or cilantro-lime cauliflower rice. Instead of loading up on meat, you could get your protein in the form of extra beans. A burrito bowl can double as a hearty salad with the right amount of greens.
This week, Chipotle announced its plan to open a new takeout-only spinoff restaurant focused on healthy bowls. The Santa Monica kitchen will allow Chipotle fans to streamline their vegetable and grain intake while staying loyal to the brand.
Healthy bowls only
Chipotle's health-focused spinoff restaurant, Farmesa, will make its official debut in March on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade, per a February 15 brand announcement. Until then, the restaurant will soft-open in late February with limited hours and menu items.
The menu, which features vegetable and grain bowls, was created by James Beard Award-winning chef Nate Appleman, a former winner of Food Network's "Chopped All-Stars." With Chipotle's same customizable approach, diners can build bowls with a protein, a green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and an optional topping. Think "classic Santa Maria-style" grilled tri-tip steak, everything spice-crusted Ora King salmon, whipped potatoes, golden beets, sprouted cauliflower, and sweet potato chips. The beverage department will keep it simple with "all-natural" refreshments from Tractor Beverage Co., plus still and sparkling water.
You'd be forgiven for associating the word "restaurant" with tables and chairs, but Farmesa won't feature dine-in seating. Instead, it will operate on a takeout- and delivery-only model through Kitchen United Mix, a ghost kitchen complex that also houses five other eateries. Customers will be able to place orders through the Kitchen United Mix website, as well as third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.