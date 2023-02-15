Meet Farmesa, Chipotle's Brand New Takeout Restaurant

As far as fast-casual chains go, Chipotle ranks pretty decently on the health scale. The brand prides itself on using fresh vegetables for its add-ins, whole avocados for its guacamole, and responsibly raised chickens for its pollo asado. In turn, it claims to shy away from artificial flavors and preservatives, as well as "freezers, can openers, or shortcuts."

However, like any eatery, some menu options are healthier than others. Luckily, it's not too difficult to parse Chipotle's nutritionally wholesome items from its less wholesome ones. Instead of white rice, you can opt for brown rice or cilantro-lime cauliflower rice. Instead of loading up on meat, you could get your protein in the form of extra beans. A burrito bowl can double as a hearty salad with the right amount of greens.

This week, Chipotle announced its plan to open a new takeout-only spinoff restaurant focused on healthy bowls. The Santa Monica kitchen will allow Chipotle fans to streamline their vegetable and grain intake while staying loyal to the brand.