Trader Joe's New Pickle Dogs May Be Inspired By A Disneyland Snack

You're walking down the aisle of your local Trader Joe's, getting a small grocery order for the coming week. All around you are signs advertising the arrival of something called "perfectly pickled pups." As far as you know, you've never had a pickle dog, but you just can't shake the feeling that maybe you've seen something like it before.

Trader Joe's prides itself on fantastical, quirky foods. Through a combination of zany products and customer-employee interactions, Trader Joe's is billed as a grocery store that invites all walks of life, no matter how mundane or outrageous the taste. The idea of a new product called "pickled pups" is probably as mundane as a jug of milk or a loaf of bread in Trader Joe's.

But just what are pickle dogs? And what connection could they possibly have — official or by sheer coincidence — to a food peddled at Disney snack stands?