From This Day Forward, The UK Drink Lilt Is Rebranded As Fanta

A trip abroad is incomplete without a visit to a local grocery store, as half the fun of traveling is perusing unfamiliar foodstuffs and discovering new favorites to gift to friends back home. Americans visiting the U.K. for the first time would be remiss not to explore the sundries that resemble comparable products from the U.S. but go by different names, like alternative-universe versions of the snacks they're used to.

Chips aren't chips, they're crisps. Fries aren't fries, they're chips. Cookies aren't cookies, they're biscuits. Soda isn't soda (or pop), it's fizzy drink.

One such fizzy drink is Lilt, a "totally tropical" carbonated refreshment with a sunny pineapple and grapefruit flavor. But if you're in England right now and are scouring the shelves for it, don't expect to find it under that name. On Feb. 14, the drink adopted a name that's more recognizable to folks in the States: Fanta.