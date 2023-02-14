Skittles Started A 'Brand Banter' Twitter Thread And Things Got Chaotic

On February 12, most of the U.S. was busy stuffing football-shaped cupcakes and other Game Day snacks in their mouths as they watched Super Bowl LVII. Some had their eyes glued to the TV in anticipation of this year's over-the-top commercials. Others across social media found that the "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game" was kind of "weird." And Skittles? Well, Skittles spent its time unveiling secrets, suggesting frightening brand collabs, and talking to the official Twitter of a sewer district — yes, a sewer district — on its "brand banter" Twitter thread.

In the past, the candy company has given Super Bowl lovers plenty of the type of grandiose ads you'd expect from commercials for the big game. For Super Bowl L, the company made a portrait of Aerosmith's Steven Tyler entirely out of Skittles. (The cursed candy painting even belted out the main verse of "Dream On.") Then, for LII, Skittles created a commercial that only one person ever got to see. And in honor of the LIII football match-up, Skittles debuted a one-day musical on Super Bowl Sunday.

This year, in true Skittles fashion, the brand decided yet again took a chaotic approach to advertising by inviting every business on the app to a lively bit of "brand banter" during the game. Here's what the Twitter thread unveiled.