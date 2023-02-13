Coca Cola's New Limited Edition Flavor Is 'Transformation.' Here's What That Means

Coca-Cola's latest soda release is drawing intrigue and has people scratching their heads — and it's all because of its name. Which flavor is next to appear under the Coca-Cola umbrella? It's not a traditional soda flavor, like grape, melon, or berry. In fact, most people would argue that it's not a "flavor" at all. The latest Coca-Cola flavor — which releases February 20 — is "transformation" (per Fansided).

What could transformation possibly taste like? Coca-Cola certainly isn't giving us any hints about the flavor of its latest creation, the limited-time transformation-flavored Coca-Cola Move, which was created in collaboration with Grammy-winning singer Rosalia (via Food Dive). One look at the can reveals that it's pink and black, so that could be a subtle nod to Coca-Cola Move's flavor. So far, though, the beverage company is keeping the new release's flavors close to the vest — and it might be on us to figure out what they really are.