What Happened To Pizza Hut's Largest Pizza Featured In The Super Bowl 2023 Ad?

Talk about big news. In January, Pizza Hut announced that it was bringing back the Big New Yorker, a 16-inch, New York-style pizza that originally debuted in 1999. It's only around for a limited time — starting in February '23 — but the company simply couldn't resist giving fans a little (or big) taste. After all, for years, pizzaficionados have taken to social media, demanding the return of the giant pie.

Such an occasion undeniably deserves to be celebrated. Per a Jan. 20 press release, Pizza Hut teamed up with YouTuber Airrack to cook up the world's largest ever pizza pie. Why him, of all influencers? Airrack is used to achieving ambitious goals, such as when he racked up one million subscribers in a single year. Now, he's on track to hit 20 million subscribers by the year's end. So, what better way to celebrate than by teaming up with the Hut?