What Happened To Pizza Hut's Largest Pizza Featured In The Super Bowl 2023 Ad?
Talk about big news. In January, Pizza Hut announced that it was bringing back the Big New Yorker, a 16-inch, New York-style pizza that originally debuted in 1999. It's only around for a limited time — starting in February '23 — but the company simply couldn't resist giving fans a little (or big) taste. After all, for years, pizzaficionados have taken to social media, demanding the return of the giant pie.
Such an occasion undeniably deserves to be celebrated. Per a Jan. 20 press release, Pizza Hut teamed up with YouTuber Airrack to cook up the world's largest ever pizza pie. Why him, of all influencers? Airrack is used to achieving ambitious goals, such as when he racked up one million subscribers in a single year. Now, he's on track to hit 20 million subscribers by the year's end. So, what better way to celebrate than by teaming up with the Hut?
The record-setting pie was donated
Pizza Hut and Airrack achieved the Guinness World Record for the biggest pizza, creating a pie more than 1,200 square meters large in Los Angeles on January 19. But customers won't be able to get a slice of this specific pie.
The pie contained more than 4,000 pounds of marinara sauce, 8,000 pounds of cheese, 13,000 pounds of dough, and 600,000 pieces of pepperoni. It sure would be a shame if all that food got tossed out.
Fortunately, Airrack and the Hut thought better of that. You can watch the pie get made and certified on YouTube, and at the end of the video, it's briefly explained what was done with all that 'za. The pie was split up into pieces and donated to L.A. charities, who presumably distributed it to people suffering from food insecurity. It puts a new, positive spin on leftover pizza.