French Farmers Took To The Streets Of Paris In Their Tractors To Protest A New Pesticide Ban

Hundreds of tractors barreled through the streets of Paris on Feb. 8, and not to fertilize the flower beds along the Coulee Verte. The procession was an act of protest led by French farmers, who are furious with the European Union court for overturning a French policy that allowed sugar beet growers to use neonicotinoids, a type of pesticide that is otherwise banned in the EU, per Bloomberg.

Farmers in France, the EU's largest agriculture producer, consider neonicotinoids to be vital to crop production. "Our means of production keep being undermined by prohibitions without solutions," Jerome Despey, the secretary general of Frances leading farming union, FNSEA, told Reuters. "Macron is liquidating agriculture," reads a sign on one of the tractors, referring to France's President, Emmanuel Macron.

The ban is the latest in a series of EU sanctions on pesticides that are harmful to the environment. Unfortunately, that means it's hard to please climate activists and commercial farmers alike. Neonicotinoids are particularly dangerous; they've been known to kill mass quantities of bees, which, ironically, are essential crop pollinators. Despite these environmental hazards, farmers in protest say the ban contradicts EU efforts to combat global food insecurity and risks putting France behind on exports.