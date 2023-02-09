Ben & Jerry's And Tony Chocolonely's Newest Collab Highlights Sea Salt And Cheesecake

Sea salt, cheesecake, and chocolate — we don't really need to say more about the key flavors featured in the collection of sweets born from Ben & Jerry's and Tony Chocolonely's mission-driven collab, but how can we not? That's right, according to a press release from January 31, these two politically active brands are teaming up to bring the world some tantalizing sweet-meets-savory desserts. And of course, their partnership is advocating for more than just the confectionary power of cheesecake.

According to the dynamic dessert duo, their collaboration, which was first announced last year, per Food Dive, is all about furthering Tony Chocolonely's mission to snuff out the child labor behind chocolate production. As a part of the team-up, Ben & Jerry's has agreed to abide by Tony's Open Chain sourcing principles, which means the farmers who made the cacao that went into these treats were given more money for their time in an effort to make cocoa beans "fully traceable."

The result? One new delectable Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and two new Tony Chocolonely's chocolate bars. All ethically made, and all ethically delicious-sounding, here are the details of this collab.