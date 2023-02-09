Ben & Jerry's And Tony Chocolonely's Newest Collab Highlights Sea Salt And Cheesecake
Sea salt, cheesecake, and chocolate — we don't really need to say more about the key flavors featured in the collection of sweets born from Ben & Jerry's and Tony Chocolonely's mission-driven collab, but how can we not? That's right, according to a press release from January 31, these two politically active brands are teaming up to bring the world some tantalizing sweet-meets-savory desserts. And of course, their partnership is advocating for more than just the confectionary power of cheesecake.
According to the dynamic dessert duo, their collaboration, which was first announced last year, per Food Dive, is all about furthering Tony Chocolonely's mission to snuff out the child labor behind chocolate production. As a part of the team-up, Ben & Jerry's has agreed to abide by Tony's Open Chain sourcing principles, which means the farmers who made the cacao that went into these treats were given more money for their time in an effort to make cocoa beans "fully traceable."
The result? One new delectable Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and two new Tony Chocolonely's chocolate bars. All ethically made, and all ethically delicious-sounding, here are the details of this collab.
Get ready to experience chocolate bar ice cream and ice cream chocolate bars
According to the press release, Ben & Jerry's and Tony Chocolonely's collaboration features three all-new treats. The line includes an ice cream version of Chocolanely's milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar. Called Chocolate Love A-fair, this decadent frozen sweet combines chocolate ice cream and salted caramel swirls with caramel and sea salt fudge chunks. On the flip side, the line's other two treats pack the flavors of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream into candy bars. As the press release notes, the dark milk chocolate brownie bar pairs dark milk chocolate with brownie pieces. And the white chocolate strawberry cheesecake candy bar is packed with white chocolate, strawberries, and cookie bits.
While these treats made it onto store shelves fairly recently, popular Instagram food reviewer, @Markie_Devo, got to try the eats early courtesy of the two companies, and has just offered up rave reviews. He shares that Love A-Fair is filled with "chocolate salty goodness," the white chocolate strawberry cheesecake bar tastes like "mousse cheesecake," and the dark milk chocolate with brownie bar's flavor is "far from anything" he'd ever experienced. However, it's important to note the two brands reported that these new treats are limited-edition items. So though Ben & Jerry's new business practices might stick around, these desserts won't.