Celsius Energy Drinks Owe Their Customers Up To $250 Each For False Claims

Have you ever seen an advertisement for an energy drink that promised to give you hours upon hours of pure, eye-opening, teeth-gnashing energy? How many times have you bought a Monster Energy drink or Red Bull because they claimed to be more energizing than a cup of coffee? While a lot of energy drink manufacturers do use a bit of exaggeration, most people understand that it's all part of marketing and write them off as just another company trying to sell its product. But what would happen if an energy drink company was not only busted for making false promises to its consumers, but actually had to give them money back?

Before we get into that, we have to introduce a bit of context first. If you're at the gym or loading up on supplemental energy drinks, you've probably noticed the name "Celsius" thrown around a bit. Celsius, by its own description, is an energy drink that is "loaded with better-for-you ingredients," containing no sugars, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or colors, and most importantly, no preservatives. Celsius, perhaps because of its bold promises of being healthier than other drinks, found popularity on social media, especially on sites like TikTok (via The Cut).

It would seem, however, that not all of Celsius' claims were true and certain customers may expect a surprise windfall coming their way as compensation. What exactly are these "false claims" and are you eligible for a $250 check in your mailbox?