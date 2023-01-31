50,000 Pounds Of Sausage Is Being Recalled. Are Charcuterie Boards In Danger?

In 2020, Insider reports there was apparently something about the pandemic that made the quarantined culinary world decide the fancy charcuterie boards were meant for greater and more trendy things. And ever since these snack-filled boards first exploded on the internet three years ago, per Insider, the popularity of the artful entertaining practice has not lost momentum.

As Bake Magazine reports, in 2021, the number of foodies searching for charcuterie increased by around 300%. And in the final days of 2022, the president of Olli Salumeria, a company that produces some of the best-selling charcuterie board-ready cheese and meat cuts, told the same outlet that the trend of slapping finger foods on a wooden board was "more popular than ever." However, this year, charcuterie boards may become an endangered species.

At their core, charcuterie boards are composed of a few essential ingredients: cheese, meat, produce, crackers, and dip. But while any type of meat can be used to make a foolproof charcuterie board, one of the most popular is sausage. And according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, on January 29, more than 50,000 of the sausages that are frequently used to assemble this dinner party favorite were recalled, via The Hill. Here's why.