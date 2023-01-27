Wetzel's Pretzels Launches A Spin On 2 Classic Latin Sweet Treats
With more than 1,700 locations across the globe, per Entrepreneur, Auntie Anne's definitely champions Wetzel's Pretzel in terms of sheer size. While it may only have 340 stores worldwide, unlike the aforementioned pretzel twister, you can buy a Wetzel's Pretzel at Disney World and Disneyland, via its website. The brand's business model that has not only scored the brand a spot in two of Disney's coveted parks but a lot of return customers. According to QSR Magazine, Wetzel's Pretzels earned $245 million in 2022. And the company's website reports that stars like Billie Eilish and Cardi B were some of the customers boosting the pretzel maker's revenue.
But while people already love Wetzel's Pretzels' classic hot dog and lemonade-filled menu, lately, the brand has been looking to revitalize its offerings with even more delicious treats. Last year, Wetzel's Pretzels debuted its Mango Boba Frozen Lemonade, per Facebook. And on January 19, the brand announced its launching of two new treats that were inspired by some mouthwatering Latin favorites.
Say hello to Choco Churro Bitz
Cinnamon-splattered and delightfully crunchy churros are one of Latin America's most beloved snacks. And Wetzel's Pretzels revealed it's gone and added decadent chocolate to this already delectable dessert. Called Choco Churro Bitz, this half of the two new treats were apparently on the brand's Disneyland location menu in 2022. The company stated the product was so adored by fans that it deserved a national release and inspired another Latin-influenced treat.
According to Wetzel's Pretzels, the Choco Churro Bitz has given the company's Cin-A-Bitz an upgrade by layering them with dulce de leche and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. And the combo has already been a hit outside of the Wetzel's Pretzels self-described flagship store. One reviewer on TikTok reported they got "so lost in the deliciousness" of the treat they "lost their words." And when you're experiencing the Choco Churro Bitz for the first time, you're going to need something to sip it down with. That's where the second half of this dessert of a new product partnership comes in.
Did anyone say Frozen Horchata?
My Latina Table notes that horchata is a drink made from rice or coconut that offers a distinctive cinnamon and vanilla flavor. While Wetzel's Pretzels reports the new Frozen Horchata wasn't originally sold at its Disneyland location with the Coco Churro Bitz, it's obvious that these two were meant for each other.
According to the brand, like a usual horchata, its frozen version of the drink combines silky rice milk with cinnamon. But the company's take on the Latin treat is a "creamy" and almost milk-shake-like beverage. Although no avid food fans have reviewed the drink yet, many are excited about the Frozen Horchata's debut. Under an Instagram post advertising the beverage, one user even tagged their friend writing, "girl they have a frozen horchata."
It's important to note that Wetzel's Pretzels reports that this duo will only be available in certain locations for an undisclosed amount of time. However, if the Coco Churro Bites and Frozen Horchata are taken off the menu by February's end, you can at least look forward to the brand (hopefully) continuing its tradition of giving out free pretzels on National Pretzel Day this April, per Fox 59.