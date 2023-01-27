Wetzel's Pretzels Launches A Spin On 2 Classic Latin Sweet Treats

With more than 1,700 locations across the globe, per Entrepreneur, Auntie Anne's definitely champions Wetzel's Pretzel in terms of sheer size. While it may only have 340 stores worldwide, unlike the aforementioned pretzel twister, you can buy a Wetzel's Pretzel at Disney World and Disneyland, via its website. The brand's business model that has not only scored the brand a spot in two of Disney's coveted parks but a lot of return customers. According to QSR Magazine, Wetzel's Pretzels earned $245 million in 2022. And the company's website reports that stars like Billie Eilish and Cardi B were some of the customers boosting the pretzel maker's revenue.

But while people already love Wetzel's Pretzels' classic hot dog and lemonade-filled menu, lately, the brand has been looking to revitalize its offerings with even more delicious treats. Last year, Wetzel's Pretzels debuted its Mango Boba Frozen Lemonade, per Facebook. And on January 19, the brand announced its launching of two new treats that were inspired by some mouthwatering Latin favorites.