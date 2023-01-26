Which Chain Has The Best French Onion Soup? Here's What Fast-Food Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

French onion soup is a powerhouse in the world of soup. At its most basic, it's simply caramelized onions condensed to a sweet, savory jam, floating in a rich broth, and topped with a piece of crusty bread and melted cheese. It's not too complicated to make and, depending on how you're preparing it, requires little to no hands-on effort aside from occasional stirring. This broth of onions, bread, and cheese has been enjoyed for centuries, whether it was supposedly invented out of pantry scraps to feed King Louis XV's hunting party (via Taste of France) or brought into national fervor in the 1960s through the likes of Julia Child and the Kennedy White House (via The Ellsworth American.). It may be a relatively simple dish ingredients-wise, but it's a wildly popular soup no matter how you look at it.

Of course, not everyone has the time to caramelize some onions and let them stew for an hour or two. In today's busy world, most people are lucky if they have time to cook at all. It's why most people go to restaurants to satisfy their cravings for a good bowl of onions and melted cheese, whether it's visiting the Applebee's down the street or the Panera Bread in the local shopping center.

But which chain restaurant supposedly has the best French onion soup? The Daily Meal asked its readers — and the results are in.