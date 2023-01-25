The Official Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Juice Has Been Voted In

Trader Joe's describes the drink's taste "like a sweet apple daydream on a sparkling fall day." That might just be a strong enough sell for some to trade in their pumpkin spice-laced beverages for this autumnal alternative.

While TJ's didn't share exactly how many votes the beverage received, there are plenty of enthusiastic sippers of the sparkling juice with suggestions about how to enjoy it. EatingWell notes that it's perfect for drinking during the day or for seasonal mocktails while both What's Good at Trader Joe's and Daily Waffle suggest mixing it with bourbon (the former of the two blogs suggests using vodka, too).

While the drink only contains Honeycrisp juice, water, and carbon dioxide, reviewers say that it's not too sweet. For those who prefer even little less sweetness, take the advice of the popular Instagram account, @traderjoeslist, which suggests mixing it with more sparkling water.

Since it is seasonal, you may have some time to figure out how you're going to drink the award-winning apple-infused water. But keep your eyes out for it because, per Reddit, it doesn't appear to stay around long.