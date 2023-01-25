The FDA Is Taking Major Steps To Reduce Lead Exposure In Baby Food

In February 2021, a congressional investigation revealed that four major U.S. baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products that contained high levels of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. Illinois Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi told CNN that some of these products were found to contain hundreds of parts per billion of the toxic metals, which is shockingly higher than the recommended single-digit parts per billion endorsed by "experts and governing bodies." According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even the slightest trace of lead can be harmful to babies and young children under the age of six, as it can cause all sorts of developmental issues.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) wants to bring attention to the dangers lead poses to little ones. On Tuesday, the agency launched a proposed action plan that aims to "reduce dietary exposure to contaminants to as low as possible, while maintaining access to nutritious foods." Here's what we know.