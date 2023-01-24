Tesco Is Investigating If Food Companies Are Purposely Hiking Costs

According to CNBC, after being unable to come to an agreement on product prices, Tesco quit selling several companies' items — including Heinz. However, while Heinz and Tesco did eventually reconcile, the grocery store chain reportedly stopped doing business with many other unnamed food suppliers who it claimed were unwarrantedly raising the cost of their items. And Tesco has assembled a special group that's capable of checking "food input cost against price rises" to combat these companies.

While Tesco is a British chain, another CNBC article reports that this is likely not just a UK-based issue. As the outlet noted, American grocery stores and producers have also been having "tense discussions" about the cost of food. According to the article, these companies are also alleging their product prices are increasing so drastically because the cost of producing goods has gone up.

Although Tesco may discover some eye-opening statistics with its research, CNBC does report that the consumer group Which? notes shoppers should be wary. According to the group, inflation has caused the cost of many grocers' private products to increase much more than their name-brand counterparts. With that fact in mind, Which? stated that grocery stores may be trying to divert consumers' attention by placing the blame for higher costing food on suppliers. Either way, Tesco has not disclosed if it will make its research findings public.