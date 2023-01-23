Natty Light Throws It Back To The 70s With A Retro Can Design

Natural Light (more famously called "Natty Light") has been a fan-favorite beer for more than forty years, ranking eighth in 2018 as one of the best-selling beers with 6.7 million barrels sold, according to VinePair. The classic American light lager was first introduced in 1977 by Anheuser-Busch. The laid-back, low-calorie beer is an affordable beverage and cooler staple for all ages, whether it be for college-aged students playing beer pong or middle-aged adults at a backyard gathering.

VinePair states that Miller Brewing Company founded the first "light" beer in 1975 with the launch of Miller Lite. The 96-calorie beer was a hit with consumers. However, it wasn't long before Natural Light released its 97-calorie beer as competition, and to be clear, it's now 95 calories (via Healthline).

According to CNN, Natty Light has decided to throw its packaging back to the 70s with its new retro-inspired cans. It hopes to inspire both old and new customers to buy a pack for their next shindig. But how will these new cans spark interest and what exactly will they look like?