Taco Bell's Rat Poisoning Case Just Came To A Screeching Halt

Few restaurant chains are as inextricably linked to American pop culture as Taco Bell. According to its website, Taco Bell was the first fast-food eatery to promote a major motion picture, "Batman," in 1989, and it also sponsored the first-ever ESPN X Games in 1995. Of course, like all other successful restaurant franchises, Taco Bell started out with relatively humble beginnings. The first official Taco Bell restaurant was the brainchild of Glenn Bell, and it opened in Downey, California, in 1962. Back then, Bell's patrons called their signature item "tay-kohs."

Needless to say, we've come a long way since that moment. Not only does Bell's famous restaurant and menu look significantly different in 2023, but its revenue streams are significantly larger as well. Statista reports that Taco Bell is one of the most profitable companies owned by YUM! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill. In 2020, Taco Bell raked in nearly $2 billion in revenue. But with such popularity, there are also bound to be problems.

In 2019, Taco Bell recalled over 2 million pounds of its seasoned beef from locations in 21 states because of customer complaints about metal in the meat (per CBS News). The company has also faced a history of food scandals in prior years. This year, one of the most alarming scandals in Taco Bell history alleged poisoning at a Colorado location (via Today).