Taco Bell's Rat Poisoning Case Just Came To A Screeching Halt
Few restaurant chains are as inextricably linked to American pop culture as Taco Bell. According to its website, Taco Bell was the first fast-food eatery to promote a major motion picture, "Batman," in 1989, and it also sponsored the first-ever ESPN X Games in 1995. Of course, like all other successful restaurant franchises, Taco Bell started out with relatively humble beginnings. The first official Taco Bell restaurant was the brainchild of Glenn Bell, and it opened in Downey, California, in 1962. Back then, Bell's patrons called their signature item "tay-kohs."
Needless to say, we've come a long way since that moment. Not only does Bell's famous restaurant and menu look significantly different in 2023, but its revenue streams are significantly larger as well. Statista reports that Taco Bell is one of the most profitable companies owned by YUM! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill. In 2020, Taco Bell raked in nearly $2 billion in revenue. But with such popularity, there are also bound to be problems.
In 2019, Taco Bell recalled over 2 million pounds of its seasoned beef from locations in 21 states because of customer complaints about metal in the meat (per CBS News). The company has also faced a history of food scandals in prior years. This year, one of the most alarming scandals in Taco Bell history alleged poisoning at a Colorado location (via Today).
A possible poisoning
According to CBS News Colorado, the trouble began on Sunday, January 15 at about 1 p.m., when a 63-year-old male customer ordered three bean burritos and a soda at the Taco Bell at 16776 East Smoky Hill Road in Aurora, Colorado. When employees told him that their soda dispenser was out of order, the man began arguing with the staff and requesting a fourth burrito to stand in for his soda. Although the staff initially refused this request, they eventually gave it to him free of charge.
At some point after eating his food around 7 p.m. that night, the customer began complaining about a "burning sensation" and suddenly became ill. After the man called 911, he was hospitalized, and it didn't take long for him to start pointing fingers at that fourth burrito. In fact, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the customer filed a complaint while at the hospital and allowed the authorities to enter his home to look over the remainder of the food, where they located a "greenish-gray substance."
Images from National Capital Poison Center indicate that rat poison can be manufactured in such a color. Subsequent lab tests revealed that it was indeed rat poison in the man's partially-eaten burrito. So, what exactly happened here?
An uncommunicative claimant
Though officers and the local health department were sent to the Taco Bell in question — forcing it to close, discard all its food, and present video footage to authorities, no evidence was found that any employee put rat poison in the customer's food. Unfortunately, authorities still don't know how the rat poison ended up in the burrito.
Notably, though they've requested further assistance from the customer, he hasn't been especially eager to talk about it anymore. Subsequent attempts by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to reach the man have been unsuccessful. Because the man is considered a victim in this case, many news outlets are not reporting his name, but they are reporting that he has been the plaintiff in more than 60 civil suits, a fact that could prove relevant to this investigation (via KDVR).
The manager of the Taco Bell, Lary Swift, explained to CBS News Colorado that the customer, a frequent visitor to the location, had caused disturbances before — even allegedly hurling a taco at a staff member. Swift added, "We don't carry poison in the restaurant ... We didn't do anything like that."
Taco Bell also released a statement to CBS emphasizing the importance of customer safety. "The safety of customers and team members is a priority," a Taco Bell spokesperson said. "The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."