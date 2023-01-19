Dairy Giant Danone Is Making Ambitious Moves To Cut Methane Emissions

According to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), methane is to blame for 40% of the global warming that has occurred since the Industrial Revolution. The potent greenhouse gas is up to 80 times more detrimental to the environment for 20 years after it is released than carbon dioxide due to its ability to prevent heat from leaving the atmosphere (per UN Environment Programme).

Because of its deleterious effects on the environment, methane is also harmful to human health. Half of the deaths from conditions like heart disease and respiratory diseases, as well as damaged airways and lung tissue, are attributed to air pollution directly related to methane. The Global Methane Assessment reported that a reduction of methane emissions could result in 225,000 fewer premature deaths and 775,000 fewer asthma-related hospital visits (per The Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke). Additionally, the United States Department of Agriculture reports that climate change could also be a catalyst for increased food insecurity around the globe, another threat to human health.

The CCAC reports that two-thirds of methane emissions are caused by human activity. Agriculture is the source of 42% of those emissions. While a number of food companies have called on the government to adopt actionable measures that will positively affect the environment, there is one particular company that has most recently stepped up to actively combat climate change — dairy industry giant, Danone.