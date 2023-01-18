SPAM Just Unveiled A New Merch Line For Die-Hard Fans

If you're a die-hard SPAM fan you can now wear your heart on your sleeve — almost literally. Today, SPAM announced the release of its brand new must-have merch in collaboration with Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life. The food and travel creator couple paired up with SPAM to design the shirts, hats, and other merch that now make up the SPAM Brand x Nom Life Collection.

Hormel Foods, the maker of SPAM, explained that the inspiration for the new line of clothes and accessories was born from the fact that SPAM remains popular around the world with home cooks and leaders in culinary communities alike — and that devotees to the brand often ask for new wearable ways to show their love.

Fans of SPAM themselves, Ewa and Jeromy were elated for the opportunity to work with the SPAM team."Collaborating with the SPAM brand team on this collection has been truly special for us. Jeromy and I grew up eating SPAM products and have many memories of enjoying them with loved ones and finding creative ways to use them in dishes," said Ewa Ko (via the announcement).