SPAM Just Unveiled A New Merch Line For Die-Hard Fans
If you're a die-hard SPAM fan you can now wear your heart on your sleeve — almost literally. Today, SPAM announced the release of its brand new must-have merch in collaboration with Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life. The food and travel creator couple paired up with SPAM to design the shirts, hats, and other merch that now make up the SPAM Brand x Nom Life Collection.
Hormel Foods, the maker of SPAM, explained that the inspiration for the new line of clothes and accessories was born from the fact that SPAM remains popular around the world with home cooks and leaders in culinary communities alike — and that devotees to the brand often ask for new wearable ways to show their love.
Fans of SPAM themselves, Ewa and Jeromy were elated for the opportunity to work with the SPAM team."Collaborating with the SPAM brand team on this collection has been truly special for us. Jeromy and I grew up eating SPAM products and have many memories of enjoying them with loved ones and finding creative ways to use them in dishes," said Ewa Ko (via the announcement).
What kind of SPAM garb can you get?
If you're looking to sport your love for SPAM, there are a handful of comfy, yet stylish ways to do it. "Drawing inspiration from vintage concert tees and the heritage of the SPAM brand designs, we're excited to have co-created this collection that feels nostalgically designed but created in modern fits and fabrics for classic, everyday pieces," said Ewa Ko (via PR Newswire).
The retro-style unisex shirts come in a crewneck-style sweatshirt ($55) and a t-shirt ($25). The former features a listing of SPAM flavors and their releases on the back (like your favorite band's concert tee) while the back of the latter has a large vintage print of a SPAM can.
As for accessories, you can snag a blue or white ballcap-style hat ($25) emblazoned with the brand's name or be the most stylish shopper at the store with the cotton bag ($20) featuring a similar design as the concert crewneck as well as an image of a SPAM can. While the clothes and accessories may be playful and fun, there is a serious side to SPAM merch.
"The best part about this collection is that all proceeds will go to Convoy of Hope, a long-time partner whose work is feeding communities around the globe in need every day," said Jason Baskin, director of marketing for SPAM brand. So, not only can you pair your love of SPAM with style, but this is also your chance to be a good SPAM-aritan.