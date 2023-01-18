Kids On TikTok Are Getting Hospitalized For Eating Liquid Nitrogen

Whether it was bell bottoms in the 1970s or Walkman players in the 1990s, every decade has had its fair share of trends, ranging from the comedic to the downright bizarre. But social media has played its fair share in introducing certain trends that are downright dangerous.

You may remember the infamous "cinnamon challenge," which involved swallowing a spoonful of straight cinnamon powder, Forbes explains. Although cinnamon is a harmless, common spice, eating a spoonful of it "raw" could lead to the contestant suffering a choking attack, which could lead to fatal consequences (per Vice). The "Hot Water Challenge" had participants toss pots of boiling hot water outside in freezing weather, with the expectation that the super-cold air would instantly freeze the scalding water. This challenge, for obvious reasons, lead to more than a few people being admitted to burn units after being hit with scalding water (per CNN). Children, being at an impressionable age, may find these kinds of things more exciting than most and participate in them without thinking of the consequences.

One certain trend in Indonesia involves TikTok and children swallowing the chemical substance known as liquid nitrogen, per The Guardian.