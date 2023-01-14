Instagram's 'Baked Salad' Trend, Explained

Salads might be the original health food. What could be more simple, nutritious, and colorful than a big bowl of vegetables? Salads are widely available — on restaurant menus, sold premixed in bags at the supermarket, and easy to make at home. Salads can be appetizers, side dishes, the main course, or palate cleansers — in Italy, they're traditionally eaten after a rich meal (per Italian Garden). While a classic Caesar and a mayo-laden bowl of boiled eggs can be called salad, the word comes from the 14th-century salade, meaning "raw herbs cut up and variously dressed," and the Latin saltata for "salted," per Etymology Online.

But there are some things about salads that are decidedly less than wholesome. For one, fresh, quality produce is unavailable in all areas year-round, and relying on what's grown outside your region comes with a sizable carbon footprint. Also, some folks have trouble with raw vegetables — whether it's a matter of personal preference or unpleasant digestive issues due to all the fiber and phytochemicals (per Insider). Fortunately, the internet has spawned a food trend that can help you make the most of what's growing near you and keep you scarfing down salads 365 days a year. Enter: the baked salad.