A New Exotic Strain Of Wheat Could Be An Answer To Global Food Struggles

Unprecedented weather devastated farmlands worldwide in the summer of 2022. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the European Union's Earth observation program, 2022 brought Europe its hottest summer on record and its worst drought in 500 years between June and August.

Essential crops like potatoes, onions, and carrots (the latter of which have exceeded 35,000 tons in previous years) fell greatly behind their usual numbers, a Yorkshire farmer told CNBC. With limited irrigation options, experts warned that half of the country's potato crop was expected to fail, per The Guardian. Likewise, dried-up fields meant a lack of food for cows, which also took a toll on dairy production.

Suzi Kerr, a chief economist at the Environmental Defense Fund, told The Hill that ignoring the link between climate change and global inflation will have "a huge impact not only on grocery bills, but many other aspects of our ordinary lives." In terms of food security, things have been looking pretty bleak. But before you go stocking up your bunker, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.