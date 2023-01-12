The Limited Edition Wine That's Meant To Be Paired With Carl's Jr.

Historically speaking, the world of wine comes with a high barrier to entry. To some, the elusive notes hidden behind the tartness of a cabernet franc may evoke roasted pepper, ripe tomato, and even pencil shavings (per MasterClass). But to an untrained palate, the medium-bodied red might simply taste like red grapes or stone fruit. Food and wine pairings unlock a whole new lexicon, which might be exciting for a seasoned sommelier, but can be alienating for the average sipper.

If you're seeking validation in the latter camp, allow us to oblige by saying an appreciation for wine and food doesn't require an advanced degree or a fine-dining budget. With an honorable mention to Two-Buck Chuck, Trader Joe's signature Charles Shaw wine produced by Bronco Wine Company, there are tons of affordable vino options out there that are perfectly pleasant to drink with or without a meal, several of which are lauded by Food & Wine.

Adding to that list, the fast food chain Carl's Jr. has teamed up with Nocking Point Wines for a limited-edition red created specifically for its A.1. Double Cheeseburger.