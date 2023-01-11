A New Study Examines Just How Bad Fast Food Could Be For Your Liver

We all enjoy fast food every now and then, and there's certainly no shame in it. Whether you're getting a Big Mac from McDonald's or a Whopper from Burger King, most people can say that they like the occasional hamburger and a side of fries. It's quick, it's cheap, and it's very accessible. ScrapeHero tells us that, as of 2023, McDonald's alone has an incredible 13,281 locations across the United States alone.

With such a prevalence of fast-food restaurants in mainstream culture, some groups have taken to studying the particular effects of fast food's influence on the public at large. In 2018, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention published its study detailing fast-food consumption in adults between 2013 and 2016, with the results noting that 36.6% of adults would consume fast food on any given day. In 2021, a study by Michigan Health reported that, during the COVID-19 pandemic response, children seemed to be eating more fast food, with one out of six parents claiming their child eats fast-food more than twice a week. These studies reflect that a large number of Americans both young and old are consuming a good deal of fast food.

Of course, one has to wonder what the potential health consequences may be if so many Americans are consuming so much fast food. One study in particular investigates a possible connection between one's fast-food consumption habits and the risk of liver failure.