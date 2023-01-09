A Fan Favorite Roman Eatery Is Finally Coming To America

The name Roscioli is a familiar one — and a revered one — in Rome. The family-owned Italian food empire got its start with a bakery that sent the enticing aroma of fresh-baked loaves down the Via dei Chiavari. It had modest beginnings and came about as the result of a papal edict that recognized the need for bread that people with limited means could afford to take home (per Roscioli). The Vatican-endorsed bakery opened its doors in 1824, and was soon followed by a grocery store.

Today, the Roscioli name is a well-established brand that's synonymous with handmade pasta and pizza (at several restaurants), artisan meats and cheeses, regional wines, coffee, pastries, and, of course, bread that locals and visitors to the city alike line up for. If you can't get into one of the Roscioli restaurants, you can take a cooking class or food tour. And if your travels don't take you to Rome, you can shop online for a taste of the Roscioli experience delivered to your door.

Soon, however, you'll be able to see what all the fuss is about and savor a Roscioli meal in the States, when the well-known Roman restaurant crosses the pond and makes its mark in the U.S. (per Food & Wine).