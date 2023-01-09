A Fan Favorite Roman Eatery Is Finally Coming To America
The name Roscioli is a familiar one — and a revered one — in Rome. The family-owned Italian food empire got its start with a bakery that sent the enticing aroma of fresh-baked loaves down the Via dei Chiavari. It had modest beginnings and came about as the result of a papal edict that recognized the need for bread that people with limited means could afford to take home (per Roscioli). The Vatican-endorsed bakery opened its doors in 1824, and was soon followed by a grocery store.
Today, the Roscioli name is a well-established brand that's synonymous with handmade pasta and pizza (at several restaurants), artisan meats and cheeses, regional wines, coffee, pastries, and, of course, bread that locals and visitors to the city alike line up for. If you can't get into one of the Roscioli restaurants, you can take a cooking class or food tour. And if your travels don't take you to Rome, you can shop online for a taste of the Roscioli experience delivered to your door.
Soon, however, you'll be able to see what all the fuss is about and savor a Roscioli meal in the States, when the well-known Roman restaurant crosses the pond and makes its mark in the U.S. (per Food & Wine).
Roscioli is bringing its brand of Italian food to New York City
When Roscioli arrives in Manhattan later this year, it will mark the family-owned enterprise's first foray outside of its home base of Rome, according to Eater New York. Roscioli will drop in the space on MacDougal Street occupied by dinner party-style restaurant Niche Niche, which is closing but not entirely going away: Niche Niche partner Ariel Arce is partnering with Roscioli on its American debut. Like the multi-faceted restaurant and hospitality group Roscioli is known for in Italy, the space in New York will incorporate several elements: takeout food, a wine bar/salumeria/cucina on the first floor and a combination of Niche Niche and Roscioli's Rimessa restaurant on the lower level.
Rome is considered to be the best food city in the world. Will one of its "must-visit" restaurants and best trattorias (per Food & Wine) make a big splash in the Big Apple? It seems highly likely. "If you've heard in-the-know friends recount their trip to Rome anytime in the past two decades, you likely already know about Roscioli,” the magazine said in 2022.