A Lucky Charms S'mores Cereal Will Appear On Shelves In 2023
The byproduct of combining the serious disposition of Cheerios with the wacky taste of Circus Peanuts marshmallow candy, Lucky Charms is a cereal born from foodies with an appetite for experimentation (per Thrillist). So it's no wonder the popular breakfast brand seems to have a constant itch to whip up new and creative treats, such as a limited-edition St. Patrick's Day cereal that turned milk green (per Fox29 Philadelphia). And when the new year arrives, fans can look forward to eating a bowl of another all-new Lucky Charms flavor. The new cereal was inspired by a treat that's been pretty on-trend in 2022.
In 2022, the U.S. seemed pretty into s'mores and s'mores-flavored snacks. For example, s'mores charcuterie boards were hot on TikTok. In fact, one video walking users through how to put together one of these campfire-perfect boards earned a whopping 3,999,400 likes. And when Pepsi Co. launched a line of s'mores-inspired sodas, the brand noted in a press release that the treat was one of the year's most in-demand flavors.
Now, it seems General Mills hopes Americans will have the same craving for chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers after they finish popping firecrackers at their New Year's Eve parties. According to Chew Boom, Lucky Charms S'mores will hit grocery stores across the nation in January 2023.
What you need to know about Lucky Charms S'mores
So, how is Lucky Charms translating the taste of s'mores into its new cereal? To achieve the crunchy, sweet taste of graham crackers, the brand explained that its s'mores-themed breakfast will include "sweetened corn and wheat cereal." As for repping the decadent taste of the chocolate bar sandwiched in between, Lucky Charms S'mores appear to use the same choco-flavored cereal featured in Chocolate Lucky Charms. Last but not least, the cereal brand snuck traditional marshmallows into its more magical mini-marshmallow lineup.
Like the original Lucky Charms, the s'mores edition of the classic cereal comes in a 10.5 oz box. It offers 8 servings per container, and each 1-cup serving comes in at 140 calories. According to General Mills, the new flavor is good for both breakfast and for making s'mores bars.
However, you'll have to hold off on your s'mores-inspired baking for at least another few days. As Chew Boom reports, Lucky Charms S'mores won't appear in stores until sometime in January.