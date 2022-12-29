A Lucky Charms S'mores Cereal Will Appear On Shelves In 2023

The byproduct of combining the serious disposition of Cheerios with the wacky taste of Circus Peanuts marshmallow candy, Lucky Charms is a cereal born from foodies with an appetite for experimentation (per Thrillist). So it's no wonder the popular breakfast brand seems to have a constant itch to whip up new and creative treats, such as a limited-edition St. Patrick's Day cereal that turned milk green (per Fox29 Philadelphia). And when the new year arrives, fans can look forward to eating a bowl of another all-new Lucky Charms flavor. The new cereal was inspired by a treat that's been pretty on-trend in 2022.

In 2022, the U.S. seemed pretty into s'mores and s'mores-flavored snacks. For example, s'mores charcuterie boards were hot on TikTok. In fact, one video walking users through how to put together one of these campfire-perfect boards earned a whopping 3,999,400 likes. And when Pepsi Co. launched a line of s'mores-inspired sodas, the brand noted in a press release that the treat was one of the year's most in-demand flavors.

Now, it seems General Mills hopes Americans will have the same craving for chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers after they finish popping firecrackers at their New Year's Eve parties. According to Chew Boom, Lucky Charms S'mores will hit grocery stores across the nation in January 2023.