A McDonald's Security Executive Is Suing The Company For Racial Discrimination

In April of 2021, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski sent a text message to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that landed the fast-food executive in a less-than-flattering spotlight. Seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was Black, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was Latino, had recently been killed in the city as a result of gun violence. The former was shot while sitting in a car in a McDonald's parking lot and the latter was killed by a police offer, NPR reports.

Per an anonymous public information request that revealed the correspondence, Kempczinski appeared to blame both deaths on the children's parents. "The parents failed those kids which I know is something you can't say," he wrote in the text. "Even harder to fix." Upon widespread backlash regarding his comments, Kempczinski issued a public apology to McDonald's employees in which he acknowledged that the victims' families "[face] a very different reality" than he does, per NPR. "Not taking the time to think about this from their viewpoint was wrong," he added. Even so, Kempczinski continued to face criticism from racial justice activists for his remarks.

One of those activists was Michael Peaster, a Black McDonald's security executive who, at the time, had worked at the company for more than three decades. Now, Peaster is suing the chain and its CEO for racial discrimination, Insider reports.