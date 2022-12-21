The Halal Guys Is Trying Its Hand At A Middle Eastern Classic

The Halal Guys, the largest halal food chain, per RestaurantNews.com, started as a humble hot dog cart in New York City before quickly pivoting to serve authentic halal food to Muslim cab drivers around the city, via The Halal Guys. It didn't take long for their popularity to spread and their 24-hour food carts became a hit throughout the city.

Now, the fast-casual chain has over 100 franchises, a dozen more opening before the end of 2022, and a goal of reaching 400 locations nationwide, via Nation's Restaurant News. They also have locations operating in Canada, the U.K., Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea, per The Halal Guys.

The regular menu features classic halal platters with beef, chicken, and falafel over rice, tomatoes, and lettuce. They also offer sandwiches filled with the same proteins (or falafel) and sauces, all wrapped in a warm pita.

But could the popular halal food chain's new limited-time release — chicken shawarma — compete for the top spot?