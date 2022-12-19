Marcus Samuelsson's Heartwarming Birthday Message For Jacques Pépin

Few chefs have had an impact as large and long-lasting as that of Jacques Pépin, who turned 87 on December 18, 2022. According to PBS, he was drawn to chefs by the dozen women in his family who ran restaurants. In the almost 74 years since he left his mother's kitchen, he's been guiding cooks toward better food and innovative techniques.

That first stop in his career was a formal apprenticeship which he began at a mere 13 years old, according to his own website. His military service landed him in the kitchens of French heads of state.

In 1959, he came to the U.S. and landed in one of the most important restaurants in the country, Le Pavillon, per Westword. Howard Johnson then plucked Pépin from the world of fine dining into his iconic casual restaurants. That departure from high-end cuisine seems to have set him on a path that has paid massive dividends to all cooks. Especially cooks with a desire to learn new techniques and hone their skills.

He authored his first book out of more than 30 in 1967. His tome, "La Technique,” is the highlight. This book endures as a resource for chefs and a great place for home cooks to begin. This beloved book has become a textbook for anyone wanting to know how to cook.

His generosity in sharing his skills also led to numerous television programs, starting in 1982, that have earned him numerous Emmys, James Beard Awards, and the appreciation of generations of cooks.