Nigella Lawson's Panettone Adds One Ingredient For 'Luck'

Christmas pudding (otherwise called figgy or plum pudding) is one of the most iconic Yuletide desserts. Originating in the British Middle Ages, the pudding has since gone on to feature in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," as well as the actual Christmas carol, "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," as pointed out by History. It is quite famous indeed, but that doesn't mean it's the only Christmas treat out there. Far from it!

Elsewhere in Medieval Europe, as noted by The New York Times, the Italians created their own wintry delight: panettone. It's a golden sweet bread — domed, pillowy, and full of candied fruits. Like British fruitcake, panettone is traditionally made once a year with splurges on butter, eggs, flour, sugar, and even imported fruits and spices. Over time, chocolate, hazelnut, lemon, and other ingredients have been incorporated into twists on the classic recipe. Wrap it all up in a ribbon, and you've got yourself the perfect gift for Christmas in Italy.

Lately, many bakers have been getting in on the panettone trend. Some honor its authentic roots, and others modernize the recipe. Best-selling cookbook author and food television host Nigella Lawson has created her own "Italian Christmas Pudding Cake" recipe, using panettone as a key component and adding in a special ingredient for luck.