What's The Most Common Method For Storing Garlic? - Exclusive Survey

We asked 588 Daily Meal readers to tell us where we'd find the garlic in their kitchens, and the answers ran the gamut. Starting from least to most popular, only 5.44% of respondents said they keep garlic in the freezer. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, garlic can unleash its bitter notes when frozen. For the record, cabbage, cream, custard fillings, and salad dressing are also among the foods that should stick to the fridge.

A slightly higher percentage of readers (6.97%) prefer to get garlic flavor from dehydrated powder stored in an airtight container. Garlic powder is great for a lot of dishes, but serious garlic lovers will certainly miss the flavor and texture benefits of the fresh stuff. 15.48% said they mince their garlic and store it in a jar. We're in no place to judge, but this method begs the question: What if a recipe calls for garlic in some other form, like sliced or roughly chopped?

In second place, 35.03% of respondents said they fetch garlic from the fridge. While this is better than the freezer, keep in mind that KCNET says cold temperatures can cause garlic to sprout. At the top of the list, 37.07% of garlic eaters prefer to store the pungent allium on the countertop. Masterclass suggests storing garlic in a cool, dark place, such as a pantry or cupboard.