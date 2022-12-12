Carvel Just Rolled Out Two New Winter-Themed Sundaes

Despite its association with summer beach vacations, over half of Americans strongly believe that ice cream can and should be devoured in the winter (per DRG News), and this year Carvel revealed it's giving you two all-new ice cream treats to pair with your hot cocoa. And if you love the brand's multilayered dasher sundaes as much as you adore its Fudgie the Whale cake, you're in luck. The famous ice cream dipper's new holiday sundaes are perfect for dasher-ing through the snow. And to make matters (and its ice cream) more chocolatey, Carvel's new winter delights were the result of a collaboration with Hershey's.

The two companies just joined forces this fall to create a dasher sundae featuring vanilla ice cream sandwiched between classic Kit Kat wafter pieces (per Fast Food Post). Now, they're back with this new collaboration, bringing ice cream lovers two holiday treats inspired by some of the beloved candy bar's specialty flavors. A Christmassy combination of red and green, you can enjoy ice cream and candy in one spoonful of Carvel's Strawberry Kit Kat Duos or Mint Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dashers. Here's what you need to know about the treats that the brand hopes will help you "CARVELebrate" the holidays.