Carvel Just Rolled Out Two New Winter-Themed Sundaes
Despite its association with summer beach vacations, over half of Americans strongly believe that ice cream can and should be devoured in the winter (per DRG News), and this year Carvel revealed it's giving you two all-new ice cream treats to pair with your hot cocoa. And if you love the brand's multilayered dasher sundaes as much as you adore its Fudgie the Whale cake, you're in luck. The famous ice cream dipper's new holiday sundaes are perfect for dasher-ing through the snow. And to make matters (and its ice cream) more chocolatey, Carvel's new winter delights were the result of a collaboration with Hershey's.
The two companies just joined forces this fall to create a dasher sundae featuring vanilla ice cream sandwiched between classic Kit Kat wafter pieces (per Fast Food Post). Now, they're back with this new collaboration, bringing ice cream lovers two holiday treats inspired by some of the beloved candy bar's specialty flavors. A Christmassy combination of red and green, you can enjoy ice cream and candy in one spoonful of Carvel's Strawberry Kit Kat Duos or Mint Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dashers. Here's what you need to know about the treats that the brand hopes will help you "CARVELebrate" the holidays.
Carvel's winter sundaes feature its beloved mint and strawberry flavors
While Japan is devouring Kit Kats shaped like Santa Claus this Christmas (per Time Out), Carvel is ensuring the U.S. also gets to bite into creative holiday Kit Kat treats this season. They may not look like old St. Nick, but Carvel's Kit Kat Duo sundaes are a perfect ice cream homage to the multi-flavored Strawberry and Mint chocolate bars.
According to a press release, the Strawberry Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher features soft-serve strawberry ice cream, fudge, and Kit Kat pieces. The treat is finished off with whipped cream infused with even more Kit Kat Bits. Meanwhile, the Mint Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher is also made with Kit Kat pieces, fudge, and whipped cream. However, its base is, of course, soft-serve mint ice cream.
But, while delicious, Carvel states that the two Kit Kat sundaes won't last past the winter. However, as the chain reports that they are permanent flavors, those that miss these specialty treats will still be able to enjoy Carvel's strawberry and mint ice creams in a cone or a Flying Saucer (ice cream sandwich) when the holiday season is over. Not to mention, at Carvel, it's Christmas every Wednesday, because according to its website, the brand is running an ongoing hump day BOGO deal on its soft-serve ice creams.