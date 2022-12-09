The Fancy Fromage In Whole Food's New '12 Days Of Cheese' Line-Up

Everyone who shops at Whole Foods has an opinion about the best part of the store. Some make a beeline for the prepared foods bar, where metal trays are piled with samosas, chicken wings, yucca fries, mac and cheese, and much more. Others loiter among the almost eerily uniform displays of apples in the produce section, leaving their friends to revel in a state of calm consideration in the generously stocked aisles of organic crackers and chips.

You'll find us in the cheese section, which boasts an impressive array of fromage across various regions and price points. The cheese department is especially busy around the holidays, when Whole Foods pushes a "12 Days of Cheese" promotion that knocks 30% off an array of decadent dairy delights. The promotion will return this year from December 13-24, bringing an array of cheeses decorated with all manner of accolades. Here are the contenders.