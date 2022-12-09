The Fancy Fromage In Whole Food's New '12 Days Of Cheese' Line-Up
Everyone who shops at Whole Foods has an opinion about the best part of the store. Some make a beeline for the prepared foods bar, where metal trays are piled with samosas, chicken wings, yucca fries, mac and cheese, and much more. Others loiter among the almost eerily uniform displays of apples in the produce section, leaving their friends to revel in a state of calm consideration in the generously stocked aisles of organic crackers and chips.
You'll find us in the cheese section, which boasts an impressive array of fromage across various regions and price points. The cheese department is especially busy around the holidays, when Whole Foods pushes a "12 Days of Cheese" promotion that knocks 30% off an array of decadent dairy delights. The promotion will return this year from December 13-24, bringing an array of cheeses decorated with all manner of accolades. Here are the contenders.
Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, Rogue River blue, and more
If you prefer a cheese board over a butter board, Whole Foods' "12 Days of Cheese" deals are not to be missed. This year's lineup, which will be 30% off from December 13-24, includes cheeses honored by the World Cheese Awards and the 2022 American Cheese Society. According to a statement shared with the Speciality Food Association, the lineup is chosen each year by Whole Foods' "global experts," along with its "in-store cheese professionals."
The Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog was literally "conceived in a dream" by the California creamery's founder, Mary Keehn. Other exciting options include an organic Oregon blue cheese from Rogue Creamery, a semi-soft gabietou from acclaimed affineur Hervé Mons, a Kaasaggio Robusto gouda, and a St. Albans cheese from Vermont Creamery. Also on deck: a Jasper Hill Farm's signature Whitney, which boasts a "velvety-smooth, pliant texture with signature notes of toasted nuts, cured ham, and sweet cream," per the farm; Cowgirl Creamery's best-selling triple-cream Mt Tam; a cheddar from Neal's Yard Dairy Keen; a "cave-aged" gruyère from EMMI Kaltbach; a truffle-enriched al Tartufo from Mitica Sottocenere; and a Istara P'tit Basque.
In addition to sales on individual cheeses, the promotion also includes a "sampler bag" for $29.99, which includes three featured cheeses, blackberry rosemary spread, salami, and crackers.