The Fancy Costco Holiday Cookies That Take The Fuss Out Of Puff Pastry

When your guests finish off their Christmas casserole, they know the holiday feasting has only just begun. After all, during the holidays, there's always a festive dessert in need of devouring. And as the host, it's your duty to ensure your friends and family are able to dine on a sweet that is as delightful as the Christmas season. This may lead you to whip up puff pastries every year for your holiday bash. However, while puff pastries' taste can definitely make the Herald Angels sing, they are far from easy to prepare. As Food Network reports, a traditional puff pastry recipe will take you four hours to make.

But this year, you don't have to worry about working as diligently as an elf in Santa's workshop on puff pastry dough. Instead, you just need to stop your sleigh at Costco because while the big box retailer offers its members 4-pound traditional holiday pies (per Thrillist), it also sells Christmas cookies that will put your puff pastry dough troubles to rest.