The Fancy Costco Holiday Cookies That Take The Fuss Out Of Puff Pastry
When your guests finish off their Christmas casserole, they know the holiday feasting has only just begun. After all, during the holidays, there's always a festive dessert in need of devouring. And as the host, it's your duty to ensure your friends and family are able to dine on a sweet that is as delightful as the Christmas season. This may lead you to whip up puff pastries every year for your holiday bash. However, while puff pastries' taste can definitely make the Herald Angels sing, they are far from easy to prepare. As Food Network reports, a traditional puff pastry recipe will take you four hours to make.
But this year, you don't have to worry about working as diligently as an elf in Santa's workshop on puff pastry dough. Instead, you just need to stop your sleigh at Costco because while the big box retailer offers its members 4-pound traditional holiday pies (per Thrillist), it also sells Christmas cookies that will put your puff pastry dough troubles to rest.
Costco's holiday cookies are the answer to all your puff pastry problems
When you make a Costco run to spruce up your home's holiday decor, you should be on the lookout for Karen's Bakery Danish Puff Pastries. Allegedly made with "96 layers of puff pastry" (per Costco), these cookies feature a bourbon-based vanilla filling sandwiched between crisp "puff pastry waffles" (via Bisca).
Still, we understand if you have your suspicions about how well puff pastries translate into cookie form. Luckily, when a curious Redditor asked for reviews of the product, many users reported that these cookies are actually as delectable as a batch of their freshly baked namesake. One Redditor reported that the Costco treats have a strong vanilla taste, a perfect crispy texture, and the right amount of sweetness. Another also testified that the cookies have a "light" flavor — a taste often associated with traditionally prepared puff pastries. However, Karen's Bakery Danish Puff Pastries don't just have the taste. They also have the pedigree.
Treat your guests like royalty
Imported from Denmark, Karen's Bakery Danish Puff Pastries only sell for about $9.23 a package at Costco. However, despite their humble cost, these cookies are made and sold by Bisca, a brand that has served royalty.
According to the company's website, thanks to its excellent goods, this Denmark bakery is an official purveyor to The Royal Danish Court. This means Bisca has not only delivered its sweets to the Monarchy but has the honor of being one of some 100 businesses allowed to put symbols of Danish royalty on their packaging. In fact, the Danish crown is on the back of each Karen's Bakery Danish Puff Pastries box. So aside from being ridiculously fancy, full of flavor, and only a grocery run away, this box of sweets might be a good choice to leave your guests happy on Christmas Eve and save you from having to figure out what went wrong with your failed homemade puff pastries.