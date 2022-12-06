Kraft Heinz Is Recalling Ready-To-Eat Ham And Cheese Loaf For Contamination

You may want to check your refrigerator to make sure you didn't recently buy Kraft Heinz's Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. The Kraft Heinz Company is a global business with myriad food and beverage brands marketed to customers all across the world, generating billions of dollars per year. Among Kraft Heinz's many brands are icons such as Kool-Aid, Jell-O, and Lunchables, and the full-of-surprises Oscar Mayer.

The Kraft Foods division of this company began in 1903, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, when James L. Kraft started a wholesale cheese-delivery business that soon added cheese-processing to its repertoire. Meanwhile, the notably older Heinz — founded in 1869 — was growing from a horseradish grower and seller into the United State's biggest provider of ketchup, pickles, and vinegar. Both experienced complex corporate journeys and eventually merged in 2015. Kraft Heinz is now one of a dozen or so companies that make almost everything we eat and drink and Oscar Mayer is wrapped up in that web, along with its bacon products, hot dogs, and cold cuts.

Among those Kraft Heinz Oscar Mayer cold cuts is the Ham and Cheese Loaf. The product's creator markets it as flavorful with quality meat and real cheese and it's fit to fill a sandwich — as long as its prepared properly.