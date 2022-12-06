McCormick's Latest Flavor Forecast Introduces The Brand's First Flavor Of The Year

This is the time of year, we're inundated with food-related predictions for the coming year. Everyone's talking about what's hot, what's not, what's fading, and what's 100% yesterday's news. If you like food with au courant flavor, one forecast that's always worth checking out is the annual Flavor Forecast from spice maker and flavor foreteller McCormick & Company. McCormick has been researching and sharing trends in food since its first report way back in 2000. For 2023, the company has shaken things up by introducing its first Flavor of the Year. Say hello to a dynamic duo packed in one bottle: Vietnamese x Cajun Style Seasoning.

This doubly interesting mashup of culinary influences combines integral elements of French and Cajun cuisine in a powder form to shake-shake-shake on everything. As per a company press release, the seasoning includes punchy ingredients that aren't known for being bashful in food, including the black pepper, lemongrass, and garlic commonly used in Vietnamese cooking, along with flavor-forward components of Cajun cuisine, like paprika and cayenne.

McCormick hopes consumers will play with the new mix and use it to turn up the heat (a bit) to take their food in a global direction at home.