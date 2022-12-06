Miller High Life Is Launching A Drinkable Leg Lamp For The Holidays
From greeting cards to ornaments, fans of the Christmas classic, "A Christmas Story," can find a bounty of seasonal merch inspired by the trials and tribulations Ralphie endured to score a Red Ryder BB Gun from the big man in red. But now, Food & Wine reports Miller High Life is adding another holiday collectible to the already impressive product fray. After all, nothing says Christmas quite like drinking beer out of a 35-pound leg lamp.
"Frah-gee-lay," cries Ralphie's father once the now famous leg lamp (which he won from a crossword contest) arrives on his doorstep. "That must be Italian," he goes on, gushing about the "major award" he's earned. The iconic scene inspired both a song in "A Christmas Story" musical and the soon-to-debut Miller High Life's High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. But while the giant holiday leg keg takes direct influence from this sultry Christmas symbol, Food & Wine reports the company put its own spin on this festive way to pour beer for Christmas dinner.
How to score a Leg Lamp Beer Tower
According to Food & Wine, this holiday leg keg can hold up to a six-pack of beer. In terms of looks, like the non-alcohol dispensing lamp in "A Christmas Story," the High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower is topped off with a black-fringed vanilla lamp shade. And it also lights up. However, as Food & Wine notes, unlike the famous movie lamp, Miller High Life's red and blue beer tower is the leg of the company's Girl in the Moon logo.
Miller High Life reports that the lamp (which ships in the famous "Fragile" box from the film) comes complete with batteries, a remote, and even a care card to ensure you keep your major award in tip-top shape. But you'll only have a small window to get this $120 lamp leg delivered to your home. The limited edition beer tower will launch in its holiday shop on December 9 at 9 a.m. CST and is only available while supplies last. And the description mentions this item as a "one-time limited release."
However, if you aren't able to score a leg lamp beer tower, there are other holiday items available in the High Life Holiday Store you may enjoy. You can still try your hand at getting some free beer to pair with your holiday ham, too. Miller High Life's sibling brand, Miller Lite, is hosting a holiday beer sweepstakes that you can enter by scanning eligible products' barcodes.