Miller High Life Is Launching A Drinkable Leg Lamp For The Holidays

According to Food & Wine, this holiday leg keg can hold up to a six-pack of beer. In terms of looks, like the non-alcohol dispensing lamp in "A Christmas Story," the High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower is topped off with a black-fringed vanilla lamp shade. And it also lights up. However, as Food & Wine notes, unlike the famous movie lamp, Miller High Life's red and blue beer tower is the leg of the company's Girl in the Moon logo.

Miller High Life reports that the lamp (which ships in the famous "Fragile" box from the film) comes complete with batteries, a remote, and even a care card to ensure you keep your major award in tip-top shape. But you'll only have a small window to get this $120 lamp leg delivered to your home. The limited edition beer tower will launch in its holiday shop on December 9 at 9 a.m. CST and is only available while supplies last. And the description mentions this item as a "one-time limited release."

However, if you aren't able to score a leg lamp beer tower, there are other holiday items available in the High Life Holiday Store you may enjoy. You can still try your hand at getting some free beer to pair with your holiday ham, too. Miller High Life's sibling brand, Miller Lite, is hosting a holiday beer sweepstakes that you can enter by scanning eligible products' barcodes.