HelloFresh Is Launching A Buddy The Elf-Inspired Meal

This time of year, you can't swing a sack of coal without hitting someone in the middle of quoting their favorite scene from "Elf." If you've managed to go the last two decades without indulging in the classic Will Ferrell vehicle, we suggest you make yourself some hot cocoa, bow to fate, and transport yourself back to 2003.

If you need a refresher, the movie follows a human of above-average height (Buddy) who learns well into adulthood that he is not, in fact, an elf — despite having been raised in the South Pole with Santa and his droves of tiny workers. When Buddy learns that his real father lives in New York City, he makes the journey through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, the sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops, and the Lincoln Tunnel to get to know his nearest kin.

Certain lines in "Elf" are as easily quotable as any canonical Christmas carol. A symphony of greatest hits might include such gems as "I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins!" or "I'm sorry I ruined your lives and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR."

Equally memorable is Buddy's love of sugar, highlighted by a scene (per YouTube) in which he seasons a plate of spaghetti with candy, sprinkles, and maple syrup. If you've ever wanted to try the polarizing dish, you're in luck. HelloFresh is releasing a limited-time meal kit inspired by Buddy's sugary pasta.