HelloFresh Is Launching A Buddy The Elf-Inspired Meal
This time of year, you can't swing a sack of coal without hitting someone in the middle of quoting their favorite scene from "Elf." If you've managed to go the last two decades without indulging in the classic Will Ferrell vehicle, we suggest you make yourself some hot cocoa, bow to fate, and transport yourself back to 2003.
If you need a refresher, the movie follows a human of above-average height (Buddy) who learns well into adulthood that he is not, in fact, an elf — despite having been raised in the South Pole with Santa and his droves of tiny workers. When Buddy learns that his real father lives in New York City, he makes the journey through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, the sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops, and the Lincoln Tunnel to get to know his nearest kin.
Certain lines in "Elf" are as easily quotable as any canonical Christmas carol. A symphony of greatest hits might include such gems as "I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins!" or "I'm sorry I ruined your lives and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR."
Equally memorable is Buddy's love of sugar, highlighted by a scene (per YouTube) in which he seasons a plate of spaghetti with candy, sprinkles, and maple syrup. If you've ever wanted to try the polarizing dish, you're in luck. HelloFresh is releasing a limited-time meal kit inspired by Buddy's sugary pasta.
Dessert pasta is coming December 5
Starting December 5 at 12:25 p.m. ET, HelloFresh subscribers can place their orders for a limited-time spaghetti meal kit inspired by Buddy the elf's sugary dinner. At $14.99, the kit includes all the ingredients you need, plus a recipe card that you can save for all your future dessert pasta endeavors. Elite Daily writes that a limited quantity of the kits will be released each day on HelloFresh's website between December 5-9 and that orders will only be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Expect delicacies like Pop Tarts, Sno-Caps, M&Ms, marshmallows, plenty of chocolate and maple syrup, and anything else you can spot in the iconic "Elf" scene, plus a box of spaghetti to tie it all together. As far as we know, you'll have to provide your own Ziploc bag if you wish to bestow the leftovers upon your loved ones the next day.