Heinz Has An Insider Tactic To Get Restaurants To Buy Its Ketchup

Would you be disappointed if the restaurant you were eating at didn't have Heinz ketchup? In North America, at least, many would indeed feel let down. After all, Heinz is a mainstay of American cuisine.

The Heinz Company was created well over a century ago, in 1869, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. By the start of the 1900s, the business became the top provider of ketchup in the United States, thanks in part to its savvy advertising efforts. Now, in the 2000s, nearly 100% of Americans have at least heard of Heinz, per YouGov, with three-quarters of the population approving of the brand. The iconic condiment is widely considered one of the best ketchups out there.

Can anything stand in Heinz's way? Even the pandemic didn't keep Heinz down, with sales increasing as people stocked up on the condiment for at-home dining (per Business Insider). However, behind the scenes, there may be trouble in paradise. In 2021, Business Insider reported that Kraft Heinz (Kraft and Heinz merged in 2015) had been cutting costs over the past handful of years, which employees told Insider had hampered innovation and led to high turnover. Plus, as more consumers look to diversify their diet with healthy and unique options, foodservice will naturally attempt to capitalize on those trends, and Heinz might get left behind.