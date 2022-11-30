Subway Is Celebrating National Cookie Day In A Big Way

Subway, the chain known for its footlong submarine sandwiches, is observing National Cookie Day in a big way. And by big, we mean the chain is making four footlong cookies (per a press release). On December 4, the Subway restaurant at 1575 SW 8th St. in Miami's Little Havana district will be transformed into Cookieway — aka footlong cookie HQ. 2021 saw Subway's cookie sales increase, per QSR, so it makes sense that the chain is going all-out for the cookie-themed holiday.

Subway found inspiration for its limited-edition footlong cookies in its Subway Series sandwiches. The loaded offerings include the Subway Club, featuring a double-chocolate cookie base covered with vanilla icing and topped with raspberry cheesecake, white chocolate macadamia, and chocolate chip cookie chunks, plus raspberry and chocolate sauces and rainbow sprinkles. Sweet and savory flavors mingle in the Great Pickle, a hefty vanilla sugar cookie iced with marshmallow and vanilla creme and topped with dill pickles, bacon crumbles, and potato chips.

For those who love peanut butter and chocolate, there's the Monster, a double-chocolate cookie mounded with peanut butter, embellished with peanut butter cups and with added crunch from butterscotch chips, multi-color Reese's pieces, and pretzels. Craving south of the border flavors? For the MexiCali, Subway takes a 12-inch vanilla sugar cookie, covers it with dulce de leche, and garnishes it with corn nuts, mole, and white chocolate sauce. Its finishing touches are ground coffee, Tajín seasoning, and espresso chips.