How Martha Stewart Actually Splits An Entire Kilo Of Caviar

Martha Stewart adores caviar. And why shouldn't she? The television host, media mogul, and cookbook author dubbed "America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher” (per Food Network) has worked for the good things in life and doesn't hesitate to indulge in luxurious foods.

In one TikTok video, she makes a next-level baked potato by taking a perfectly cooked spud, cutting it open, smashing it on the counter, and topping it with butter, crème fraîche, and heaping spoonfuls of roe caviar from California (which she also happens to sell on Martha.com). "Now that is fit for me,” she declares.

On a flight to Oslo, Norway, Stewart savored a first-class treat of Petrossian caviar atop a roasted potato, per Instagram. When you're Martha Stewart, anytime is the right time for caviar. And the more of it, the merrier, as in the kilo of caviar Stewart shared on Instagram and TikTok.