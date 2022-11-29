How Martha Stewart Actually Splits An Entire Kilo Of Caviar
Martha Stewart adores caviar. And why shouldn't she? The television host, media mogul, and cookbook author dubbed "America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher” (per Food Network) has worked for the good things in life and doesn't hesitate to indulge in luxurious foods.
In one TikTok video, she makes a next-level baked potato by taking a perfectly cooked spud, cutting it open, smashing it on the counter, and topping it with butter, crème fraîche, and heaping spoonfuls of roe caviar from California (which she also happens to sell on Martha.com). "Now that is fit for me,” she declares.
On a flight to Oslo, Norway, Stewart savored a first-class treat of Petrossian caviar atop a roasted potato, per Instagram. When you're Martha Stewart, anytime is the right time for caviar. And the more of it, the merrier, as in the kilo of caviar Stewart shared on Instagram and TikTok.
Stewart shares a kilo of caviar with friends
Martha Stewart, the queen of epicurean delights and living the good life, doesn't bat an eye at showing fans how to share a kilo — yes, kilo — of caviar with a group of friends (per Instagram). The first step is to grab a loaf of "the best brioche loaf you can find” and toast it to a brown the color of caramel. Next, lightly spread a big gob of crème fraîche, preferably from Vermont Creamery, on the toasted bread. Last but not least, add a heaping spoonful or two of Black Diamond Ossetra caviar.
"And as much as you want,” Stewart says in the video, referring to the caviar. "I like to put a lot on.” Stewart's kilo of caviar looks like a small chocolate cake, and she clearly relishes in sharing the elite treat with others.
In case you're wondering how much the Stewart style of noshing costs: A kilo of caviar, or about 2.2 pounds, can fetch up to $35,000, depending on the type of fish eggs (per Business Insider). And a one-ounce tin of Black Diamond golden Russian Ossetra caviar retails for $199. As one TikTok commenter noted, Costco also sells a kilo of osetra for $2,000.