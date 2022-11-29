Sugar Imports And Price Could Be Heavily Disrupted After Dominican Republic Ban

Just in time for holiday baking season, the price of sugar may be about to rise. While you may have plans to test out 28 recipes to make you the star of your holiday cookie swap, you may have to back burner a few of those sugar-filled recipes. With the brutal inflation we've faced in the past year, sugar prices have already taken a hit. A really big hit, as it happens, actually. According to the Consumer Price Index for October 2022, sugar prices are up 14% over what they were a year ago.

And that number may only continue to rise — but for different reasons. Fortunately, according to the New York Times, U.S. sugar prices are heavily regulated. Most of those regulations, including keeping the price above the international market price and offering preferential pricing to Dominican suppliers, buttress higher prices rather than keeping a roof on runaway pricing. But it does hopefully mean that there's a guiding hand there if things get out of control. And currently, a ban on certain sugar out of the Dominican Republic could impact imports and pricing.