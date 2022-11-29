McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Food For Life, But There's A Catch
What do Rob Lowe, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet have in common, other than being super rich and famous? According to Insider, they each have the distinct honor of holding an elusive McGold Card, a golden ticket that grants them free McDonald's meals for life. On a 2015 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Lowe told Kimmel that he was awarded the card because his friend's dad allegedly invented both the Egg McMuffin and the chain's retired mascot, Ronald McDonald, per Eater. It's who you know.
In 2018, someone at McDonald's must have finally realized that giving away free food to household-name celebrities with multiple mansions was a little exclusionary. To open up its secret club to the regular people who actually keep its business alive, the franchise debuted its first McGold Card giveaway, promising a lifetime of Big Macs to one lucky customer, per Insider. Entering was easy: all you had to do was place an order of $1 or more on the McDonald's app within a specified date range.
The public sweepstakes are back again this year, CNN reports. This time, three lucky winners will get to flaunt their shiny (mobile) cards, and they'll each get three extra to dole out to their closest friends. There's just one catch: the "free meals for life" claim might not mean exactly what you think.
Two free meals a week for 50 years
When you hear the phrase "free McDonald's meals for life," you might think McGold Card holders can roll up to a Golden Arches any day of the week, sans wallet, until their last dying breath. But according to the fine print, McGold holders are awarded two free meals a week for 50 years, per CNN. Still, that's a pretty good deal — especially for those who only dine at the chain every so often. Just like in the past few years, customers can enter simply by spending $1 or more on the McDonald's app through December 25.
If you need yet another incentive to enter, CNN says McDonald's is slinging three weeks of deals on food and merchandise to lure in potential winners. Those include BOGO deals on Big Macs, free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 purchase, and $.50 double cheeseburgers. If you win, you'll also get to brag about being one degree of separation away from a leading character in "The West Wing."