McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Food For Life, But There's A Catch

What do Rob Lowe, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet have in common, other than being super rich and famous? According to Insider, they each have the distinct honor of holding an elusive McGold Card, a golden ticket that grants them free McDonald's meals for life. On a 2015 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Lowe told Kimmel that he was awarded the card because his friend's dad allegedly invented both the Egg McMuffin and the chain's retired mascot, Ronald McDonald, per Eater. It's who you know.

In 2018, someone at McDonald's must have finally realized that giving away free food to household-name celebrities with multiple mansions was a little exclusionary. To open up its secret club to the regular people who actually keep its business alive, the franchise debuted its first McGold Card giveaway, promising a lifetime of Big Macs to one lucky customer, per Insider. Entering was easy: all you had to do was place an order of $1 or more on the McDonald's app within a specified date range.

The public sweepstakes are back again this year, CNN reports. This time, three lucky winners will get to flaunt their shiny (mobile) cards, and they'll each get three extra to dole out to their closest friends. There's just one catch: the "free meals for life" claim might not mean exactly what you think.