Duff Goldman's DIY Cake Kits Just Became Available Nationwide

Duff Goldman aka the Ace of Cakes is no stranger to creating marvelous creations from cake. He's the owner of the bakery Charm City Cakes and the cake decorating studio Duff's Cakemix on both the East and West Coasts. When he's not overseeing his baking businesses, he's competing against his cake rival Buddy Valastro on "Buddy vs Duff," or acting as a judge on one of Food Network's many baking championship shows (per Food Network). One thing that holds true in Goldman's bakery and his competitive baking is his works of art cakes. One look at Charm City Cake's Instagram account and you'll be wondering how his detailed creations can actually be made from cake. Those wanting to get a cake from Goldman's bakery can order a wedding cake or a pre-designed "Lil cake" in the $100-$300 range.

The pre-designed cakes are only available for pickup at the Baltimore bakery location, though Goldman offers a limited selection of pre-designed cakes through Goldbelly for only $79.95 (via Duff). The cakes can be shipped fresh nationwide and will feed 6-8 people. The pre-made cakes are not customizable, meaning you cannot switch out the design or the cake flavor. For those who want a more customizable experience, Goldman announced his new kits to let customers make whatever design their heart desires.