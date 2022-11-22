Duff Goldman's DIY Cake Kits Just Became Available Nationwide
Duff Goldman aka the Ace of Cakes is no stranger to creating marvelous creations from cake. He's the owner of the bakery Charm City Cakes and the cake decorating studio Duff's Cakemix on both the East and West Coasts. When he's not overseeing his baking businesses, he's competing against his cake rival Buddy Valastro on "Buddy vs Duff," or acting as a judge on one of Food Network's many baking championship shows (per Food Network). One thing that holds true in Goldman's bakery and his competitive baking is his works of art cakes. One look at Charm City Cake's Instagram account and you'll be wondering how his detailed creations can actually be made from cake. Those wanting to get a cake from Goldman's bakery can order a wedding cake or a pre-designed "Lil cake" in the $100-$300 range.
The pre-designed cakes are only available for pickup at the Baltimore bakery location, though Goldman offers a limited selection of pre-designed cakes through Goldbelly for only $79.95 (via Duff). The cakes can be shipped fresh nationwide and will feed 6-8 people. The pre-made cakes are not customizable, meaning you cannot switch out the design or the cake flavor. For those who want a more customizable experience, Goldman announced his new kits to let customers make whatever design their heart desires.
Design possibilities are endless
Duff Goldman took to Twitter to announce his new partnership with Goldbelly for his DIY decorating kits. The new decorating kits will allow customers to decorate their cakes however they desire. The four-layer confetti cake is held together with vanilla buttercream and covered with blue vanilla buttercream. Each cake comes complete with 2 piping bags with yellow and blue buttercream and five different colors of fondant: red, yellow, pink, white, and blue (per Goldbelly). If you're not a professional cake decorator, have no fear! There are plenty of easy ways to decorate a cake, and the kit comes with handy step-by-step instructions on how to roll out and customize the fondant. There are even cookie cutters included to ensure you create eye-catching shapes. Just like Goldman's Lil cakes, the DIY kit sells for $79.95.
This isn't the first time Goldman has shipped DIY cakes to fans across the country. In 2021, he partnered with Baketivity to deliver a monster-themed cake to home bakers who wanted to try their hand at cake decorating. The monster cake looked more cute than scary, with one giant eyeball and blue frosting fur. The collaboration is part of a monthly subscription where subscribers get a new decorating kit sent to them monthly.