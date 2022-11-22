Club Q Survivor Rich Fierro's Brewery Is Trending Following His Heroics

If it weren't for Rich Fierro, the fatal shooting that took place at a Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub on November 19 could have yielded even more casualties. The Army veteran, who served for 15 years in Iraq and Afghanistan, told The New York Times that he "went into combat mode" to protect his family and fellow patrons.

After the gunman opened fire and killed five people — injuring at least 25 others, including Fierro and his wife and daughter — Fierro tackled him and detained his weapon. "I have never encountered a person who engaged in such heroic actions and was so humble about it," Colorado Mayor John Suthers told the Times.

Club Q expressed gratitude for "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack" in a Facebook statement on November 20. While Fierro wasn't the only patron who helped detain the gunman, he's rightfully getting a lot of attention for his heroics. And by extension, his Colorado-based brewery is also getting some time in the limelight.