The Stunningly Cheap Price For The Original Wendy's Frosty

When you think of Wendy's, the first thing that probably pops into your head is the signature Frosty. While other fast food restaurants also sling burgers and fries (although they may not be square like Wendy's patty), no other restaurant carries this iconic dessert. The Frosty was the brainchild of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas and Fred Kappus, an ice cream machine distributor, although they didn't come up with the idea entirely on their own. Kappus claims they received their inspiration from frosted malts that used to be sold at a race track in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Wendy's Blog.

Kappus was contacted by Thomas shortly after he opened his first Wendy's location. Thomas was looking for help creating the perfect frozen dessert to add to his new restaurant, and enlisted Kappus, who knew ice cream, for his expertise. "Dave wanted a dessert on the menu that was so thick you had to eat it with a spoon," Wendy's chief marketing officer Ian Rowden said of the dessert's origins. The end result was the famous Frosty — not quite ice cream, not quite a shake, but a delicious combination of the two that was unlike any other treat on the market.